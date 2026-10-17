Dan Pfenenger Offers Non-QM Loans For Lake Ozarks Rentals

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dan Pfenenger"Danny Pfenenger of UMortgage helps investors and self-employed buyers finance Lake of the Ozarks rentals with DSCR, bank statement, and 1099 Non-QM options when a W-2 file is a poor fit.

OSAGE BEACH, MO - October 17, 2026 - Danny Pfenenger, Senior Loan Originator at UMortgage, works Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) files for investors and self-employed buyers around the Lake of the Ozarks. The focus is DSCR loans for rentals, bank statement loans for business owners, and 1099 income paths when deposits tell a cleaner story than a tax return.

Lake property is a mix of short-term rentals, second homes, and small businesses. A cabin in Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Camdenton, Sunrise Beach, Laurie, or the Village of Four Seasons does not always underwrite like a W-2 primary. Danny's job is to say early whether the rent, the deposits, or neither supports the payment.

DSCR loans for rental cash flow

A Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loan looks at the property's rent versus the monthly payment. Credit, reserves, and a lease or rental estimate still matter. A dock with weak occupancy will not pass because the lake is busy in July.

Danny walks the monthly payment and money out of pocket before an investor chases a listing. Insurance, HOA caps, and vacancy coverage at the lake can move the ratio after the first pass, so those quotes belong in the first conversation.

Bank statement and 1099 paths

Self-employed buyers often show thin taxable income and healthy deposits. Twelve to 24 months of statements can support a Non-QM file when transfers and one-time deposits are explained. 1099 contractors sit in a related lane when the deposit trail is consistent. Danny groups 1099 with bank statement and DSCR so investors know which tool fits which file.

Quote from Dan Pfenenger

"Locals know me as Danny around the lake," Pfenenger said. "Investors still need a straight answer on rent versus payment, and self-employed buyers need someone who will read the deposits instead of pretending every deal is a W-2 story."

Service area

Beyond the lake towns, Dan also works files for buyers and investors in Jefferson City, Springfield, Joplin, and St. Joseph, plus military families near Whiteman AFB and Fort Leonard Wood when VA is the right program. Non-QM is the focus of this release. VA guidance is covered separately.

How to reach him

Borrowers can start at dannylender or call (573) 761-7400. Media and partnership inquiries can use the same contact line.

About Dan Pfenenger and UMortgage

Dan Pfenenger (Danny to friends and locals) is a Senior Loan Originator at UMortgage. He specializes in Non-QM products for investors and self-employed buyers, including DSCR, bank statement, and 1099 paths, along with VA loans for veterans. He serves the Lake of the Ozarks, Whiteman AFB, Fort Leonard Wood, Jefferson City, Springfield, Joplin, St. Joseph, and surrounding Missouri communities.