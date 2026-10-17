Jerusalem Affairs Committee Decries Colombia's Opening Of Jerusalem Embassy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 17 (Petra) – Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan on Saturday denounced Colombia's opening of an embassy in the city of Jerusalem, which undermines the legal and historical status of the Holy City.

The move is a breach of the international community's position and international legitimacy resolutions, which do not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, and underline the need to preserve its legal and historical status as an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, he said in comments to Petra.

"Columbia's move is a deviation from the international consensus against any unilateral actions that could prejudice the final status of Jerusalem," said Kanaan.

It is also an infringement on the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, and an attempt to entrench a political and diplomatic reality in violation of the international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, he added.

Jerusalem is not merely a geographical location, or a site for diplomatic missions, but is a city with a deeply rooted religious, historical, and civilizational significance, stressed Kanaan.

He said the Palestinian cause lies at the core of the regional conflict, and that a just and comprehensive peace cannot be achieved without guaranteeing the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among which is an independent state on Palestinian national soil, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Kanaan pointed to the historic and pivotal role of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in defending Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, preserving its Arab identity, and upholding the historical and legal status quo.

He reaffirmed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem as a deeply rooted historical and religious responsibility, and a cornerstone of Jordan's ongoing efforts to protect these sites, ensure free access to them, and safeguard the practice of religious rites therein.

Kanaan noted Jordan's sustained political, diplomatic, and legal efforts to defend Jerusalem and counter measures aimed at altering its identity and the legal and historical status quo.

He highlighted Jordan's support of the steadfastness of the people of Jerusalem, as well as its commitment to preserving the Arab, Islamic, and Christian presence in the Holy City, all in line with the Kingdom's firm stance that East Jerusalem is the capital of an independent Palestinian state, based on the June 4, 1967, borders and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

The Jerusalem Committee calls on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities, take a clear stance against any attempts to undermine the status of Jerusalem, adhere to relevant United Nations resolutions, and refrain from any actions that might legitimize the occupation or alter the legal and historical reality of the Holy City, Kanaan said.

He reiterated that the protection of Jerusalem and its holy sites is a shared international and humanitarian responsibility, and that no just and lasting peace in the region can be achieved without respecting the rights of the Palestinian people, preserving the identity and status of Jerusalem, and safeguarding its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

//Petra//SS