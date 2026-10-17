IEC: Candidacy For Commerce Chamber Boards Opens Tuesday
Amman, Oct 17 (Petra) - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Saturday it will start receiving applications by candidates running for chambers of commerce boards and sector representatives, starting on Tuesday.
In a press release, the IEC called on those interested to submit applications at the headquarters of the commerce chambers, starting Tuesday until 2:00 PM Thursday. It said the application can be obtained through the commission's website.
The IEC Board of Commissioners has set December 5 as the date for voting to choose new boards of directors of commerce chambers and sector representatives.
It said that in case of a lack of forum for the General Assembly of commerce chambers, the vote will be postponed until December 12, for those who attend.
//Petra//SS
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