MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 1st Corps of the National Guard“Azov” reported this on Telegram.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have captured the settlements of Zolotyi Kolodiazh, Novotroitske, and Petrivka in Donetsk region. These claims are untrue. All three settlements remain under the control of units from the 'Bureviy' Brigade and other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the statement reads.

To create the illusion of an advance, Russian troops are resorting to the tactic of infiltrating small infantry groups into populated areas. Their mission is to raise the Russian flag, record it on video, and present the footage as proof of territorial capture. Ukrainian forces are identifying and neutralizing such groups.

At the same time, Russian propaganda uses staged videos as evidence of non-existent successes. Dozens of Russian servicemen are dying for the sake of a few shots for propaganda stories, as their command sends them on missions with no real chance of gaining a foothold in these territories.

The coordinated efforts of units from the“Bureviy” Brigade and other components of the Defense Forces are thwarting the enemy's plans and preventing it from establishing control over these settlements, Azov noted.

Operation: Ukrainian Defence Forces liberate three more settlements in Donetsk region

“The Russian Ministry of Defense can announce as many fabricated victories as it wants, but these statements do not change reality: the settlements remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and Russian assault troops continue to die for the sake of propaganda footage,” the military stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted claims by the Russian command regarding the alleged capture, since September 1, of more than 1,800 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory and 92 settlements.