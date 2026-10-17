Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Russian Drone Facility, Missile Brigade Supply Depot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The production and storage building of the Roboavia facility near the hamlet of Lenina in Russia's Rostov region was confirmed hit on October 16. The strike targeted infrastructure belonging to the company, which develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for the Russian army, with the aim of disrupting the production and supply of UAVs to Russian forces.

A warehouse used to store logistical supplies for a unit of a Russian missile brigade near Latyshi in Russia's Bryansk region was also confirmed hit on October 12.

Bridge used by Russian forces for military logisticsed near Huliaipole

As reported by Ukrinform, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a railway bridge in the Bryansk region and Russian military logistics depots in temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine on October 16 and overnight into October 17.