Ukraine Loses Ability To Use Starlink To Shoot Down Jet-Powered Shaheds Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He noted that Starlink is important for maintaining communications both at the front and for civilians. In particular, the system is used to deliver food and water to troops at forward positions that other vehicles cannot reach.

Starlink is also used on some interceptor drones to destroy jet-powered Shaheds.“Today, our interceptors are not working because of the speed restriction. The maximum speed today is 161 km/h; once that speed is exceeded, Starlink shuts down, and we lose the drone,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine sent several vehicles equipped with Starlink to European countries for testing, and they traveled at a speed of 180 km/h while the system continued to operate.

“The conclusion is as follows: the restrictions apply in Ukraine and do not apply in EU countries. In other words, this is a planned operation,” Zelensky stressed.

He said that negotiations are currently being held at the military, Defense Ministry and diplomatic levels, while SpaceX is not engaging with the military.

“At various levels, they say these are technical problems. But these technical problems exist in Ukraine; they do not exist in the EU,” Zelensky added.

Ukraine awaiting Pentagon and SpaceX confirmation thatfully restored, Seniк says

As reported, Ukraine is awaiting an official response from the Pentagon and SpaceX on the full restoration of the Starshield satellite system, while its operating speed remains unstable.

According to The Telegraph, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk approached U.S. President Donald Trump with a proposal to limit the operating speed of the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine. The Pentagon has not publicly explained the reasons for imposing the restrictions.