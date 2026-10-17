Air India Extends Saudi Flight Halt Until October 24

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Air India said on Saturday it had extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24, amid the current situation.

Travellers may also opt for alternative departure points in the Gulf region, subject to availability and entry requirements. Air India passengers can rebook through Dubai or Doha, while Air India Express offers additional options, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated Houthi attacks in recent weeks, adding to regional security concerns.