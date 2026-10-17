Egypt's Al-Sissi Says He Will Not Rule Beyond 2030

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CAIRO, Oct 17 (NNN-dpa) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi said on Saturday that his third and final term in office would end in 2030 and that the country's constitution would not be changed to allow him to remain in power beyond that, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

"The constitution will not be touched. The year 2030 will mark the end of my presidential tenure in leading the country. This matter is completely settled and will not be discussed further," al-Sissi said at a televised military graduation ceremony in Cairo.

Al-Sissi took office in 2014, a year after the then-army general led the overthrow of Mohammed Morsi, the country's first democratically elected president, whose rule, however, proved highly divisive for the country.

Changes to Egypt's constitution were approved in 2019, allowing al-Sissi's second term to be extended from four to six years.

The amendments also allowed al-Sissi to run for one more six-year term that he won in 2024.

--NNN-dpa