(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Accelerate Declares October 2026 Cash Distributions October 16, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Accelerate Financial Technologies Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the October 2026 cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be October 30, 2026. All unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on October 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on November 9, 2026, or later. Details of the per unit distribution amount is as follows:

A ccelerate Fund TSX Ticker Distribution per

Unit ($) Distribution

Yield Payment Frequency Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund INCM

INCM.B

INCM.U 0.13

0.13 12.51%

13.65% Monthly

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About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

For Additional Information:

For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), ...; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, ....







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Source: Accelerate Financial Technologies