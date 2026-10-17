Accelerate Declares October 2026 Cash Distributions
|A ccelerate Fund
|TSX Ticker
| Distribution per
Unit ($)
| Distribution
Yield
|Payment Frequency
|Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund
| INCM
INCM.B
INCM.U
| 0.13
0.13
| 12.51%
13.65%
|Monthly
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About the Accelerate Funds
Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.
Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.
For Additional Information:
For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), ...; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, ....
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Source: Accelerate Financial Technologies
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