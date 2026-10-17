Samajwadi Party, Education Two Banks Of River Who Can't Meet: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a jibe at the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the state, saying that the SP and education are like the "two banks of a river who can never meet".

The Chief Minister was addressing the Teachers' and Graduates' Conference in Lucknow.

Attacking the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, CM Adityanath said: "The 'Saifai Syndicate' used to undermine the recruitment process and create an identity crisis (for the youth). People from Uttar Pradesh were even refused rooms in hotels for being associated with the state."

"During the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri, various events are taking place. Durga Pujas are being organised, Ramlilas are being performed, and there is an atmosphere of celebration today, but before 2017 there used to be chaos and unrest," he alleged.

Alleging that curfew and riots had become a part of the state, CM Adityanath said mothers used to be concerned about their daughters' safety till they returned home from school.

"Today, there is celebration, not unrest. Daughters are safe; and should anyone dare to compromise their safety, the police have the perfect 'remedy' waiting at the very next street corner," he remarked.

"An atmosphere of security has paved the way for investment, which consequently led to employment opportunities. We have provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youths, while another 65 lakh youths have secured employment through investments in the private sector," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh CM asserted that no one can raise a question about a single recruitment that has taken place in the past nine-and-a-half years, under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led double-engine government.

"There is complete transparency, fairness and honesty. A spirit of honouring the talent of Uttar Pradesh's youth is evident," he said.

CM Adityanath remarked: "The Samajwadi Party and education are like the two banks of a river-they can never meet!"

Likening the SP to that of a crocodile, the Chief Minister said: "If they (SP) claim they want to do something for education, it is akin to a crocodile coming to the riverbank and saying, 'Climb onto my back; I will carry you safely to the other side'. That is precisely the situation with the 'Samajwadis'-they are enemies of education who cannot be trusted."

"They (SP) are the ones who created an identity crisis for the youth and have wreaked havoc on the education system," he said while emphasising that crisis in the education sector means crisis for the society and the country.

"SP's goons used to take over the educational institutions. The (SP government) did nothing for the benefit of teachers, since education and youth were never on their agenda. In contrast, we have provided free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year to teachers and education staff (in Uttar Pradesh)," CM Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister also asserted: "Today, Uttar Pradesh is not in need of identity, instead those who created an identity crisis for the state are the very ones now struggling for an identity of their own."