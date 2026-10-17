Gujarat: Over 53,000 Women Sought Help From Sakhi Centres Since 2017

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) More than 53,000 women in Gujarat have received assistance through 'Sakhi One Stop Centres' since 2017, with shelter accounting for the largest share of support provided to women affected by violence, according to government data up to September this year.

A total of 53,851 women have been assisted through 36 centres operating across 34 districts in the state.

"The centres provide shelter, medical treatment, legal assistance, police support and counselling under one roof, to help women and adolescent girls facing violence and access essential services without having to approach multiple offices," officials said.

Of the women assisted, 29,351 received shelter, while 8,527 were provided medical assistance, 7,617 received legal assistance, and 4,706 were given police assistance, according to the data.

The centres also provide video-conferencing facilities, emergency response and rescue services. They cater to women and adolescent girls facing violence at home, at the workplace, in their communities or in public places.

The Sakhi One Stop Centre Scheme was launched in August 2016 by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to provide integrated support to women affected by violence at a single location.

The centres are intended to facilitate access to immediate protection and essential services, including medical care, legal counselling and police intervention, according to individual needs.

In Gujarat, the initiative is implemented by the Women and Child Development Department of the state government.

The centres operate round the clock, allowing women in distress to seek assistance at any time.

Their services are designed to address immediate needs, including temporary shelter and medical attention, while also facilitating access to legal and police support.

The latest figures cover assistance provided since 2017.

–IANS

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