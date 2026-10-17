Need To Strengthen Cooperation Between India And Nepal: Nauni Varsity VC

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 17 (IANS) Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, Prof HS Baweja, on Saturday underscored the need to strengthen agricultural cooperation between India and Nepal through technical exchange, capacity building and the adoption of scientific farming practices.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of a 10-day training programme on the scientific cultivation and management of horticultural crops for extension functionaries and farmers from Nepal, Prof Baweja highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two countries and stressed that modern agricultural techniques could improve productivity, enhance produce quality and increase farmers' incomes.

He highlighted the potential of beekeeping as an important component of diversified farming and discussed the value of bee products such as royal jelly, bee pollen and bee venom. He also introduced participants to apitherapy and its potential applications.

Encouraging diversification, he identified nut crops as a promising avenue for enterprise development, income generation and sustainable agricultural growth.

Dr DP Sharma, Director of Extension Education, emphasised the importance of scientific methods in fruit cultivation to improve farm productivity and profitability.

He noted that effective dissemination of modern horticultural technologies could generate employment opportunities, promote entrepreneurship and contribute to rural economic development.

As part of the training programme, participants visited the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, Mashobra; Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kandaghat; and the Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan.

The visits provided first-hand exposure to advanced production technologies, ongoing research initiatives and the practical application of scientific innovations in the field.

The participants appreciated the university's efforts in organising the programme and acknowledged the technical guidance, practical training and support provided by its experts.

They particularly valued the sessions and field-based learning on the scientific cultivation and management of temperate fruit crops, especially apples and walnuts.

They said the programme had enhanced their technical knowledge and practical skills while familiarising them with improved horticultural technologies and sustainable farming practices.

They expressed confidence that applying the knowledge gained during the training would help improve fruit cultivation, boost farm productivity and support sustainable horticultural development in Nepal.

The programme marked another step towards strengthening technical cooperation and knowledge sharing between India and Nepal in horticulture and allied agricultural sectors.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Joint Directors and scientific staff of the Directorate of Extension Education.