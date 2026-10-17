Adani Electricity Powers Mumbai's Navratri, Durga Puja Celebrations Across Over 700 Pandals

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Adani Electricity has successfully provided temporary electricity connections to over 700 Durga Puja and Navratri pandals across the city this year.

To enhance the safety for devotees,“we have also installed nearly 850 floodlights at various pandals,” said the company.

Mumbaikars are celebrating the Navratri and Durga Puja festivals with great enthusiasm.

Devotees enjoyed the Garba celebrations at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Ground, Khotwadi, Santacruz West, and the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal at SNDT University Ground, Juhu, both powered by Adani Electricity.

Adani Electricity said it recognises the importance of ensuring an uninterrupted power supply during these auspicious celebrations.

Earlier this month, Adani Electricity announced streamlined arrangements for Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, offering temporary electricity connections to pandal organisers within 48 hours of receiving complete applications while urging them to use authorised power connections and follow safety norms.

The power utility said the initiative was aimed at ensuring safe, reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply during the festive season, when hundreds of pandals are set up across the city.

The utility urged all Navratri and Durga Puja organisers to opt for authorised electricity connections and avoid unauthorised power usage.

The company said its festive preparedness builds on the arrangements made during the recent Ganesh festival, when it provided around 1,100 temporary electricity connections to Ganpati pandals.

Last year, the utility supplied uninterrupted power to more than 653 Navratri and Durga Puja pandals within its distribution network area. To ensure quick resolution of any disruptions during the festivities, Adani Electricity has deployed dedicated Quick Response Teams backed by a comprehensive restoration plan.

The company said these teams will remain on standby to respond to faults and restore supply whenever required. The utility also issued a detailed safety advisory for pandal organisers, urging them to engage only licensed electrical contractors for wiring and installations and to use approved electrical materials and equipment.