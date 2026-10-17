Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Celebrates City Day With Concert Program (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A concert program was organized in Fuzuli city to mark Fuzuli City Day on October 17, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The concert, held at the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli, featured performances by soloists from the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, Honored Artist and Fuzuli resident Nizami Abdullayev, Aghabala Abdullayev, and a dance ensemble.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

The concert program included works by Azerbaijani composers, examples of national music, vocal and instrumental performances, and traditional national dances.

The event highlighted Fuzuli's cultural life and the promotion of national music and the art of dance.

A series of public and cultural events are being organized in the city to mark the City Day. The events are being held through the joint efforts of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the events is to commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli, preserve national and spiritual values, organize meaningful leisure time for the city's residents, and share the joy of the occasion with families who have returned to their native lands as part of the Great Return.