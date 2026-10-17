MP BJP Chief Condoles Death Of Eight Betul Pilgrims In Kota Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Betul, Oct 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Saturday expressed grief over the death of eight pilgrims from Betul in a road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district and said the state government was coordinating with the Rajasthan administration to provide assistance to the affected families and ensure treatment for the injured.

Khandelwal, who represents Betul in the state Assembly, said the deaths were deeply painful. He said he spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state Chief Secretary after receiving information about the accident to enquire about the situation and the assistance being provided to the victims.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government was working with the Rajasthan government to ensure proper medical care for the injured and necessary support for the bereaved families.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident. Expressing grief over the loss of life, he described the incident as extremely tragic and painful and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Yadav also directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and prayed for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to police, eight people were killed and 15 others injured when a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam Ji temple plunged into a drain along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota district around 6 a.m.

The accident occurred near pole number 384 of the expressway, within the limits of Simliya police station. The vehicle reportedly veered off the road and fell into a drain around 15 feet deep. The passengers had left Bhopal on Friday evening for the pilgrimage.

The deceased belonged to Ghatbiroli village under Multai police station in Betul district, around 65 km from the district headquarters. Rescue operations were initially hampered by mud and water in the drain. Cranes were deployed to retrieve the damaged vehicle and rescue passengers trapped inside.

The injured were taken to New Medical College Hospital and MBS Hospital in Kota, where eight were reported to be in critical condition.

Police suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, and an investigation is underway.