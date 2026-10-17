Maha CM Calls Emerging Technologies Key To India's Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Wardha, Oct 17 (IANS) Emphasising the transformative potential of modern higher education, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday delivered a compelling address at the 17th Ceremonial Convocation of the Adani Institute of Higher Education and Research (AIHER) in Sawangi (Meghe).

Speaking to a gathering of distinguished academicians, institutional leaders, and graduating students, CM Fadnavis outlined a vision for strengthening Maharashtra's knowledge economy through multidisciplinary learning, strategic innovation, and targeted medical research.

CM Fadnavis highlighted key emerging technologies-specifically Artificial Intelligence (AI), Semiconductors, and Quantum Computing-as primary catalysts that will redefine every sphere of modern life. He stressed that institutions of higher learning must evolve continuously to keep pace with global technological advancements.

"Universities and educational institutions must fully embrace innovation until they become true hubs of cutting-edge research," CM Fadnavis stated, calling for public-private partnerships to strengthen the state's educational infrastructure and academic output.

Turning his attention to the healthcare sector, CM Fadnavis underscored the urgent need for medical research and innovation to combat the global rise of non-communicable diseases.

He made a strong case for targeted research on Cancer and Diabetes while focusing on the integration of advanced medical technologies and the cultivation of empathy and compassion in care.

He identified the surge in diabetes and cancer cases as a major public health challenge. While asserting that scientific breakthroughs are vital for developing effective cures, he reminded medical graduates that technical prowess must be complemented by empathy and human compassion in patient care.

Highlighting a milestone for the institution, CM Fadnavis praised the academic achievements of the graduating cohort, noting that female students secured nearly 80 per cent of the convocation medals.

Describing this accomplishment as noteworthy, he stated that women's leadership and excellence will serve as a cornerstone in achieving the nation's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The high-profile convocation marked a historic chapter for AIHER. During the ceremony, CM Fadnavis was formally conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.) degree in recognition of his public service and governance.

CM Fadnavis commended AIHER for its legacy of extending high-quality education, medical research, and professional opportunities from rural Vidarbha to the national stage.