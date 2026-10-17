AIADMK Will Welcome Dhanush With Open Hands, Says Former TN Minister Balaji

MENAFN - IANS) Sivakasi, Oct 17 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader K.T. Rajendra Balaji said on Saturday that actor Dhanush would be welcomed "with open arms" if he chooses to join the party, amid social media speculation about the actor's possible entry into politics.

Speaking to reporters in Sivakasi, Balaji described Dhanush as a leading actor with considerable influence among young people.

He said the AIADMK remained open to individuals who could contribute to strengthening the organisation and advancing its objectives.

"If Dhanush joins the AIADMK, we will welcome him with both hands," the former Minister said, responding to questions about reports linking the actor to a possible political move.

The remarks come against the backdrop of social media claims that Dhanush was preparing to enter politics and had registered a party reportedly named "Tamil Nadu Uchi Kazhagam" with the Election Commission.

However, no official confirmation of these claims has emerged.

Separately, reports suggested that a meeting of the actor's fan clubs on October 15 discussed their future activities.

According to these reports, the clubs would function as a charitable organisation, with a flag and an emblem also being introduced.

The reported organisational changes have added to speculation surrounding Dhanush's plans.

However, the information available does not establish that the charitable initiative represents a move towards launching a political party or joining an existing one.

Balaji said AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had the ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and accommodate those whose participation would benefit the party.

He added that the leadership did not discriminate between prospective entrants and would accept constructive ideas that could help the organisation grow.

"Anyone who is useful to the development of the movement can be brought into it," he said, explaining the party's approach to welcoming new members.

The former Minister also said actors were entitled to enter public life, but added that they should stop acting once they became involved in politics.

He criticised the practice of pursuing film careers and political activities simultaneously, without naming anyone.

Balaji nevertheless stopped short of confirming any contact between Dhanush and the AIADMK or suggesting that the actor had expressed an intention to join.

"Only time will tell whether the information that Dhanush wants to join the AIADMK is true or merely a rumour," he said, leaving the actor's intentions unconfirmed.