Gujarat Govt Moves To Ease Teachers' Workload, Focus On Classrooms

Gujarat Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to reduce the additional workload of primary and secondary school teachers and help them focus more on classroom teaching. According to the release, the Minister reviewed teacher training, data entry on various online portals, and other duties assigned to teachers by different departments.

Special Committee to Address Workload

The Education Minister has directed the formation of a special committee comprising senior officials from the Education Department, GCERT, Samagra Shiksha, and the Commissioner of Schools to reduce teachers' non-academic workload and online tasks. The committee will study the issue in detail and submit a report to the state government. Based on the report, the government will take a final decision in the interest of both teachers and students.

Mission to Improve Education Quality

He further stated that the state government is committed to addressing teachers' concerns. The process of simplifying teachers' work is being carried out in mission mode to improve the quality of education and allow teachers to focus more on children's teaching and learning, according to the release.

Teacher's Role in Nation Building

The Education Minister said that the classroom is a teacher's true workplace. The priority is to reduce unnecessary online data entry and non-academic tasks so that teachers can devote more time to teaching and academic activities. He added that education is key to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and teachers play a vital role in this journey. The government, teachers and students must work together to build the nation.

Principal Secretary of the Education Department Milind Torawane, Director of Primary Education Prakash Trivedi, and senior officials from the Education Department, GCERT and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan were also present at the meeting.

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