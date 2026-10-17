From Sarees To Defence: Surat's Textile Industry Boosts Self-Reliance

Known for its sarees and synthetic fabrics, Gujarat's Surat is expanding into specialised technical textiles for the defence sector, with manufacturers increasingly producing high-performance fabrics domestically. At the Laxmipati Group, traditional textile manufacturing is evolving to include specialised fabrics designed for defence applications, supporting domestic production, employment generation and India's push for self-reliance.

Aiding 'Make in India' and Self-Reliance

“Earlier, these fabrics were imported. Now, they are being manufactured here, creating employment opportunities and helping industries grow. We are meeting domestic demand and hope to export these fabrics in the future,” said Amit Mittal of the Laxmipati Group.

Sanjay Sarawagi, Managing Director of the group, highlighted the role of Gujarat's textile policy and government support in promoting industrial growth.“Gujarat has a very good textile policy, and industries have always received strong support. Entrepreneurs receive assistance through various government policies, and proposals are processed promptly, with cooperation from the bureaucracy,” he said.

Inside the Manufacturing Process

The manufacturing process involves multiple stages, from treating unfinished fabric with chemicals to improving its strength, finish and performance. Specialised nylon fabrics, including high-tenacity varieties, are developed and processed for defence applications.

Rahul, an employee at the facility, explained that the grey, unfinished fabric undergoes chemical treatment and further processing to enhance its quality and strength. Another employee, Naresh, said the facility manufactures a range of fabrics for sarees, garments and defence applications. While sarees use materials such as georgette and chiffon, defence textiles primarily involve nylon fabrics with specific strength and high-tenacity properties.

The diversification reflects Surat's expanding technical textile capabilities, as manufacturers move beyond conventional fabrics towards specialised industrial applications. The shift is also expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing, generate employment and contribute to the Centre's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

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