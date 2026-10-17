BJP Slams Opposition for 'Exploiting' National Flag

BJP President Nitin Nabin on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused the Opposition of exploiting the national flag to destabilise Delhi and create unrest under the guise of protest. Nabin said the use of the national flag for political confrontation was an insult to its sanctity, asserting that attempts to turn Delhi into a flashpoint would not be tolerated.

Addressing reporters in Patna, he accused the opposition of attempting to incite disorder in Delhi while ignoring core national priorities like economic development and public welfare. Nabin alleged that individuals causing disruptions on Delhi's streets lack respect for the country's Constitution and its institutions, driven by a deep-seated hostility toward the nation. "We are currently witnessing a few individuals attempting to create disorder on the streets of Delhi. The people of this nation are well aware that these individuals neither respect the country's Constitution nor its constitutional institutions. The sole reason for this disregard, according to them, is the deep-seated hatred these individuals harbour towards the nation," he said.

Nabin Questions Rahul Gandhi's Focus on Development

Directing his questions at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP president questioned why the Congress leader refrains from discussing development initiatives, whether in Parliament or public addresses-focusing instead on actions that destabilise the country. " I ask Rahul Gandhi: Why is it that you never speak about development initiatives, whether in Parliament or while addressing the government? You will never see Rahul Gandhi or his opposition colleagues in Bihar or Delhi discussing development or the positive changes that have taken place in the lives of ordinary citizens. Instead, their focus is on attempts to destabilise the country," he said.

BJP's Connection to the Tricolour

Criticising the opposition's sudden display of the national flag, Nabin invoked the BJP's long-standing connection to the flag, highlighting party workers who previously marched to Lal Chowk in Srinagar to hoist it. "Lately, there seems to be a trend of people wanting to hoist the Tricolour. Well, we are workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the very people who went to Lal Chowk in Kashmir to hoist the Tricolour...," he added.

Nabin contrasted the opposition's current use of the flag during protests with their participation in the government's official Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, questioning whether they hoisted the flag at their homes between August 13 and 15. "These individuals have now suddenly started talking about hoisting the Tricolour. In fact, the Prime Minister has already introduced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative for the entire nation. Just check their homes; you will likely find that they did not hoist the Tricolour between August 13 and 15. Yet, today, they are carrying the Tricolour in Delhi in an attempt to create disorder," he said.

Nabin objected to the opposition carrying the Tricolour during these protests, arguing that utilising the national flag in the context of street agitation diminishes its dignity and turns a symbol of pride into an instrument of political confrontation and unrest. "The Tricolour is a symbol of our honour, prestige, and pride. We will never allow its dignity to be diminished. It is the ultimate symbol of India's independence and its achievements. The Tricolour represents India's pride. It can never, ever be a symbol of anarchy," he added.

Context of the Protests: Voter Roll Controversy

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Congress party are protesting over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The controversy centres on alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's electoral roll updates, prompting widespread student-led and civil society demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Political Reactions and Warnings

The government's response, including denotifying Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and detaining CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with student leader Neha Bora, became a rallying cry for the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi publicly condemned the arrests, stating that peacefully waving the national flag cannot be treated as a crime.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the collaboration, alleging a politically motivated nexus between the Congress and the CJP aimed at undermining independent constitutional institutions. BJP national spokespersons defended the Election Commission, describing the protests as an attempt to create artificial unrest and push a regime-change narrative. Meanwhile, chief ministers in BJP-ruled states have warned of strict action against any public disruption. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said any attempt to blockade law enforcement or cause disorder in the name of SIR protests would invite firm state action. (ANI)

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