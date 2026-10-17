ICICI Bank's Q2 Net Profit Rises 20.1% On Strong Loan Growth

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 20.1 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 14,843 crore for the second quarter of the FY 2026-27, supported by strong loan growth and lower provisions for bad loans.

Key Financial Highlights

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 17.7 per cent to Rs 25,339 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 21,529 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Core operating profit increased 21.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,805 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 19,724 crore, up 20.4 per cent from the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of lending profitability, stood at 4.18 per cent during the quarter, compared with 4.30 per cent a year earlier and 4.36 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Improved Asset Quality

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.20 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 1.58 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio fell to 0.30 per cent from 0.39 per cent over the same period.

Strong Growth in Advances and Deposits

The bank's total advances increased 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18.32 lakh crore at the end of September, while deposits grew 27.1 per cent to Rs 20.50 lakh crore. Excluding foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits, advances and deposits grew 24.1 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, ICICI Bank reported a net profit of Rs 16,333 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 13,357 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of around 22.3 per cent.

Consolidated assets grew 22.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 32.93 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. (ANI)

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