Helping A Hero Mourns Passing Of Pastor Ben Graham Beloved Friend And Faithful Supporter Of Americas Wounded Veterans

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Pastor Ben Graham 1979-2026

Pastor Ben Graham with Robert Kennedy and Meredith Iler

Brought Faith, Compassion, and Encouragement to Wounded Veterans and Their Families, Making Homecomings and New Beginnings Even More Meaningful

- Meredith IlerBRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Helping a Hero a national nonprofit dedicated to providing specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans mourns the passing of Pastor Ben Graham. Pastor Graham was a cherished friend and valued member of the Helping a Hero family whose faith, generosity, and unwavering commitment to serving others touched the lives of wounded veterans, their families, and countless others.Pastor Graham was a dedicated supporter of Helping a Hero's mission to provide specially adapted homes and support to severely wounded post-9/11 veterans. He attended numerous organizational events, participated in dozens of Welcome Home ceremonies and groundbreaking celebrations, and helped bless countless homes for injured veterans and their families.Through his presence, prayers, and personal encouragement, he helped make these milestones even more meaningful for the heroes beginning new chapters in their lives.“Ben was a dear friend and an extraordinary blessing to Helping a Hero. He connected with everyone he met and loved investing his time in our heroes,” said Meredith Iler, Chairman Emeritus and President of Helping a Hero.“He prayed for our heroes, attended their homecomings, and always reminded them that they were never alone. His faith was genuine, his heart was generous, and his ability to bring comfort and encouragement to people facing some of life's greatest challenges was truly remarkable. He brought people closer to God and inspired so many who were struggling. We are heartbroken by his passing, but deeply grateful for the time we had with him. Our prayers are with his wife, Candice, their children, and all those who were touched by him.”Pastor Graham's contributions extended far beyond his participation in Helping a Hero events. He had a special gift for bringing people together, building relationships, and offering spiritual guidance when it was needed most. His presence brought warmth and meaning to the organization's celebrations, where veterans and their families gathered to recognize the sacrifices of service and the promise of a new beginning.For the wounded veterans served by Helping a Hero, a new home represents more than accessible housing. It offers renewed independence, dignity, and an opportunity to rebuild life with family and community. Pastor Graham understood the significance of these moments and helped mark them with prayer, faith, and a heartfelt recognition of the sacrifices these men and women had made for their country.His legacy will live on in the lives he encouraged, the relationships he nurtured, and the many families who experienced his kindness and prayers during some of their most memorable moments. Helping a Hero will remember him not only as a faithful supporter of its mission, but also as a friend whose compassion and example embodied the spirit of service.The Helping a Hero family extends its deepest condolences to Pastor Graham's wife, Candice, their children, extended family, and the many friends and members of his faith community who are mourning his loss. We join them in prayer, giving thanks for his life and the lasting difference he made in the lives of others.ABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to join him in the 100 Homes Challenge. The public is invited to“Nominate a Hero,” wounded heroes needing adaptive housing from the post 9-11 Global War on Terror are invited to complete our“Home Application.” Both forms are available on our website to be completed online at helpingahero.###For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or...

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

...

Helping A Hero, Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops 100 Homes Challenge

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Helping a Hero Mourns Passing of Pastor Ben Graham Beloved Friend and Faithful Supporter of Americas Wounded Veterans News Provided By Dan Rene Communications October 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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