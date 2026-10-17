BRAND JAPAN Previews Makabe Stone Zen Light Ahead Of Kickstarter Launch

Makabe Stone Zen Light, crafted from natural granite in Ibaraki, Japan. Stone lantern only; LED light and styling accessories are not included.

Made in Ibaraki, Japan, the 17 cm granite lantern brings traditional stonecraft into everyday spaces. Planned rewards start at JPY 47,500.

- Takuma Ikubo, Founder & CEO, BRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd, JAPAN, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd. is preparing to launch a Kickstarter campaign for Makabe Stone Zen Light, a compact Japanese stone lantern made from natural Makabe granite by Iwabuchi Sangyo in Sakuragawa, Ibaraki, Japan.Explore the upcoming Makabe Stone Zen Light project on Kickstarter:Standing 17 cm tall, Zen Light brings the form of a Japanese stone lantern into everyday living spaces. Its rounded cap, four openings, and natural granite grain give it a sculptural presence on a table or shelf.Each reward consists of one stone lantern with a removable cap. No LED light, other light source, or styling accessories are included. Any lighting shown in the photographs is for illustration only.Japanese Stonecraft for Everyday SpacesMakabe stone comes from Ibaraki, a region with a stoneworking tradition reaching back approximately 500 years. Making each lantern involves inspecting the stone for grain and cracks, marking its dimensions, cutting and shaping, and finishing its surfaces. Machinery and hand tools both play a role in the process.According to the workshop, only one or two lanterns can typically be made per day. Natural variations in grain, pattern, and tone give each finished piece its own appearance.Zen Light is made at Iwabuchi Sangyo, where stone artisan Hisayuki Iwabuchi was recognized as a Contemporary Master Craftsman in 2021 and received Japan's Medal with Yellow Ribbon in 2022.Upcoming Kickstarter CampaignBRAND JAPAN aims to bring 50 lanterns to backers around the world through the planned campaign, turning interest in Japanese stonecraft into paid work for the craftspeople who make it.Planned reward tiers are:- Early Reward: JPY 47,500 for one stone lantern, limited to 30 rewards.- Second-tier Reward: JPY 63,300 for one stone lantern, limited to 20 rewards.Both tiers include the stone lantern only. LED lights and other accessories are not included.Under the current campaign plan, reward prices include worldwide shipping, customs duties, applicable VAT and sales tax, and customs clearance fees, with these costs covered by BRAND JAPAN.The lantern measures 155 x 155 x 170 mm (W x D x H). Its reference weight, including the removable cap, is approximately 2,567 g; individual pieces may vary.Rewards are planned to ship from Japan, with delivery to backers targeted for completion by December 31, 2027. Production, carrier disruptions, customs clearance, and weather may affect the schedule. Kickstarter pledges support a project and do not guarantee delivery.Zen Light should be placed on a stable surface and kept dry. The stone body and removable cap should be handled carefully. For outdoor use, it should be kept under cover, protected from rain and splashes.Discover Makabe Stone Zen Light on KickstarterThe campaign has not yet launched. Discover the project and its upcoming launch on Kickstarter:For launch information and media inquiries, contact....About BRAND JAPANBRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd. is a Tokyo-based company supporting the international distribution of Japanese traditional crafts. It works with artisans and craft producers to introduce Japanese craftsmanship to overseas customers through e-commerce, digital storytelling, international logistics, and cross-border sales.Website:

Takuma Ikubo

BRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd.

+81 90-4649-0077

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BRAND JAPAN Previews Makabe Stone Zen Light Ahead of Kickstarter Launch News Provided By BRAND JAPAN Co., Ltd. October 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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