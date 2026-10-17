Complete AI Agents Publishes 9,866 AI Agent Templates For Everyday Business Tasks

Complete AI Agents: 9,866 ready-made AI agent templates that run in the AI you already use

What is in every template: instructions, process flow, connectors, safety rules, install package and a self check

The homepage of completeaiagents

Each template describes one business task as an AI agent, with its process, connections and safety checks, and runs in the assistant a business already uses.

- Jeroen Erne, Founder, Complete AI Agents

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete AI Agents has launched completeaiagents, a library of 9,866 full AI agent templates for recurring business tasks such as invoices, quotes, onboarding, reports and reconciliations. Each template configures an existing AI assistant to carry out one task, and runs in Claude, ChatGPT Codex, Cursor, Kimi, Windsurf, Grok or other assistants that support the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

The templates cover 495 jobs in 42 industries, including accountants, paralegals, dispatchers, compliance analysts and operations managers.

From prompts to agents

An AI agent works toward a goal: it gathers the information it needs, carries out the work, checks the result and asks a person before important steps. Interest in using agents for repetitive work has grown, but writing a reliable agent from scratch requires time and technical knowledge that many small teams do not have.

Each template in the library is written in the form of a job description and includes:

- Instructions the assistant follows step by step, with checks for when the task is complete

- A process flow showing every step, check and approval

- The systems the agent reads from and writes to, such as Gmail, Google Sheets, QuickBooks and Slack, and the access it needs

- Safety rules, including approval before anything leaves the business and defined stop conditions

- Installation files for Claude, ChatGPT Codex, Cursor, Kimi, Windsurf, Grok and Microsoft Copilot

- A sample case to confirm the installation works before real data is used

One example is the Fractional CFO Month-End Review Agent. After a month is closed, it reads a client's ledger, bank reconciliations and aged lists, lists issues by amount, sends questions to the bookkeeper and prepares a one-page summary for the owner. It does not post entries to the ledger, and the CFO approves the summary before it is sent.

Each agent page also shows an estimate of the hours and costs it could save, based on how often the task occurs and an estimated US median hourly wage for the job. The site describes these figures as estimates for comparing agents rather than guarantees.

Finding and building agents

Visitors can browse every agent, its process flow and its estimated time savings without an account, filtered by job, industry and task. A free agent matcher asks users to describe their job and most time-consuming tasks and suggests matching agents. Members can also create their own agent with an agent builder, which turns answers to six questions into a complete agent with instructions, process flow, approvals, connections and installation text.

Agents can be pasted into an assistant, installed from the package, or retrieved by the assistant through an MCP connection. Connections to tools such as Gmail or Google Sheets use the tools' standard sign-in, and the agents do not ask users to enter passwords in a chat.

Availability

Complete AI Agents is available now in English, with personal and business memberships and an optional consultancy package in which the team adapts and installs agents for a business over Zoom. The site is part of the Complete AI family, together with completeaitraining.

About Complete AI Agents

Complete AI Agents (completeaiagents) provides AI agent templates for 9,866 business tasks across 495 jobs and 42 industries. Each template includes instructions, a process flow, connections, safety checks and an installation package, and runs in the customer's own AI assistant. Complete AI Agents is part of the Complete AI family and is run by Nexibeo Limited in Hong Kong.

Jeroen Erne

Complete AI Agents

+62 878-6101-3568

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Complete AI Agents Publishes 9,866 AI Agent Templates for Everyday Business Tasks News Provided By Complete AI Training October 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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