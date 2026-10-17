Ink Different Tattoos Brings Its Apprenticeship Program To Austin Through Partnership With Blessed Ink Tattoos

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In Collaboration with Austin's Blessed Ink Tattoos, Ink Different Expands Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to the Live Music Capital of the World

- Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different TattoosAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Austin, Texas, in collaboration with Blessed Ink Tattoos, a welcoming, professional studio in North Austin, led by Tattoo Artist Arturo S. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to one of the country's most creative and eclectic cities, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career inside a studio built to serve anyone who walks through the door."Austin is a city full of creative, eclectic clients with bold, personal visions, and Blessed Ink Tattoos is exactly the kind of studio built to meet all of them," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Arturo has created a space that's welcoming, versatile, and committed to quality. For an apprentice, that combination of a thriving Austin client base and a mentor with real range is a huge win."Blessed Ink Tattoos is built around a simple but demanding standard: quality custom work and a great client experience, every single time. Leading the apprenticeship program is Arturo S., a tattoo professional whose portfolio spans one of the broadest style ranges in the Austin scene. His core belief is straightforward: every piece should be personal, precise, and something the client is proud to wear for life. That standard shapes how he works and how he mentors.A College Alternative in AustinInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Blessed Ink Tattoos, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in AustinApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Blessed Ink Tattoos in Austin. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career in one of the country's most artistically vibrant cities, this program offers structure, broad multi-style mentorship, and a clear path forward in the heart of Texas.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartistAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is reshaping what it means to pursue a career in tattooing, swapping the traditional college route for hands-on apprenticeships in working studios nationwide. Grounded in excellence, equal opportunity, and a focus on lasting career success, the company pairs aspiring Tattoo Artists with dedicated one-on-one mentors and backs every graduate with a guaranteed job offer. Its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks have made Ink Different a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Maria Zacarias

Ink Different Tattoos

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Ink Different Tattoos Brings Its Apprenticeship Program to Austin Through Partnership with Blessed Ink Tattoos News Provided By Ink Different Tattoos October 17, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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