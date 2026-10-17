Pakistan, Bangladesh Among 10 Worst Hunger-Hit Countries: Which Other Nations Are On The List?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan remains among the 10 countries facing the world's most severe food crises, as persistent poverty, climate-related disasters, and declining humanitarian assistance leave millions struggling to access adequate food, according to a report by international humanitarian organisation Action Against Hunger, as reported by Dawn.

The report, Ten Largest Global Food Crises, released ahead of World Food Day, estimates that 10.6 million people in Pakistan will require humanitarian assistance in 2026.

The findings underscore the challenges facing vulnerable households despite ongoing recovery efforts and improvements in some economic indicators.

Which 10 countries face the biggest food crises?

The report identifies the following countries as experiencing the world's largest food crises:

- Nigeria

- Democratic Republic of Congo

- Sudan

- Yemen

- Afghanistan

- Myanmar

- Bangladesh

- Pakistan

- South Sudan

- Syria

Globally, around 177 million people live in these 10 countries, where hunger is particularly concentrated.

Acute hunger has doubled over the past decade, affecting approximately 266 million people across 47 countries.

Why is Pakistan facing a severe food crisis?

In Pakistan, rising food prices, increasing living costs, unemployment, declining household incomes and economic instability have weakened families' ability to afford essential food, according to ANI.

Unfavourable agricultural prices have further undermined livelihoods, leaving low-income households particularly vulnerable.

As humanitarian funding falls short of growing needs, families are increasingly resorting to distress measures, including cutting meals, selling productive assets and withdrawing children from school to cope with financial pressures.

While these measures may provide temporary relief, they risk deepening poverty, worsening malnutrition and disrupting children's education.

They can also leave households less equipped to withstand future economic and environmental shocks.

Limited healthcare and humanitarian aid worsen the crisis

The food crisis is compounded by inadequate access to healthcare, nutrition programmes, clean drinking water, sanitation and social protection, particularly in rural and disaster-affected areas, Dawn reported.

With humanitarian resources failing to keep pace with the scale of need, vulnerable families face growing difficulties in accessing basic necessities and rebuilding their livelihoods amid worsening economic conditions.

| Global Hunger Index 2026: Pakistan ranks 106th out of 122 How climate change threatens Pakistan's food security

Climate change remains a major threat to Pakistan's food security. Repeated floods, droughts, heatwaves, glacial lake outburst floods and unpredictable monsoon rainfall have damaged infrastructure, reduced agricultural output and disrupted livestock-based livelihoods, according to Dawn.

These recurring disasters due to climate change place additional pressure on already vulnerable communities.

Pakistan ranked 106th among 122 countries in the 2026 Global Hunger Index, scoring 25.5 and falling in the“serious” hunger category. The report, published by Welthungerhilfe, Ruhr University Bochum's institute and Helvetas, flagged worsening food insecurity driven by economic instability, climate shocks and global conflicts, Dawn reported.

With inputs from ANI.