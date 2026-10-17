UP: 'Complainant Turns Out To Be Mastermind Behind Fake Rs 10 Lakh Robbery In Saharanpur'

MENAFN - IANS) Saharanpur, Oct 17 (IANS) In a sensational twist, police in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district have claimed to have solved a Rs 10 lakh robbery, with the complainant himself emerging as the alleged mastermind behind the incident.

The police said the robbery was fabricated to deal with a massive debt, and the entire amount allegedly looted was recovered from the complainant's vehicle.

The incident took place on Saturday around 11.20 a.m. near a country liquor shop on the Gandewad-Raipur road under the Behat police station area. The police received information that four unidentified men had allegedly intercepted a car, pelted it with stones, assaulted its driver, Deepak Saini, at gunpoint and fled with Rs 10.10 lakh.

Following the information received through the emergency helpline 112, the Behat police station team immediately swung into action. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak, along with other police officials and the Special Operations Group (SOG), reached the spot and launched an investigation.

During preliminary questioning, however, the police found discrepancies in the robbery complaint and decided to investigate the matter more deeply.

According to SP Rural Mayank Pathak, Deepak Saini operated a private ATM service. During the investigation, the police discovered that the entire amount reported to have been looted was lying inside his own vehicle.

On being questioned, Saini allegedly admitted that he was burdened with a debt of around Rs 10 lakh and had hatched the conspiracy to stage a fake robbery.

Pathak said the complainant allegedly made a false emergency call to the police, claiming that he had been robbed by four armed men. Acting on the information, the police initially registered a case and began taking necessary action.

However, the recovery of the cash from the vehicle exposed the alleged conspiracy.

The police have taken action against the accused for allegedly staging the robbery and misleading law enforcement authorities.