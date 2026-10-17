Bihar: Four, Including Three Minors, Drown In Son River In Bhojpur During Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Four people, including three minors, drowned while bathing in the Son River near Teerthkaul village in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Saturday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Sandesh police station, plunging the village into mourning during the Navratri festivities.

The victims were identified as Akash Kumar (15), Prem Kumar (10), Siddhant Kumar (16) and Sudhir Kumar (25).

According to an official, the three minors had gone to the river to bathe when they entered deep water and began to drown.

Sudhir Kumar reportedly jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue them, but was also unable to return to safety.

The incident triggered panic among residents, who alerted the police and administration.

A search operation was subsequently launched, with assistance from rescue personnel and villagers.

Sandesh Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar confirmed that four people had died by drowning.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered all four bodies from the river, according to officials.

The bodies are being sent to Ara for post-mortem examinations, and further legal procedures are underway.

Block Development Officer Binesh Kumar and SHO Sanjeev Kumar were present at the site following the incident.

News of the tragedy drew a crowd of residents and relatives to the riverbank.

The deaths have left the four families devastated and cast a pall of gloom over Teerthkaul and neighbouring areas.

The incident highlights the risks of bathing in rivers, where water depth and currents can be difficult to assess.

Authorities advise people to avoid entering deep or unfamiliar waters. The surface could be uneven due to the digging of sand.

The incident occurred just days after 13 people lost their lives when a boat capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The victims were reportedly crossing the river to attend a feast when the boat capsized. Seven people managed to swim to safety.