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Azerbaijan Hosts Next Phase Of“Falcons Meet - 2026” Exercise Flights (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-10-17 08:46:25

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Training flights have been conducted within the next phase of the “Falcons Meet - 2026” joint tactical flight exercise held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aviation assets and air defence systems from both countries.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the flights, military personnel performed complex aerobatic manoeuvres and demonstrated their practical skills in airborne coordination and the execution of combat tasks.

The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism and carried out their assigned tasks with precision.

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Trend News Agency

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