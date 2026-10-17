Azerbaijan Hosts Next Phase Of“Falcons Meet - 2026” Exercise Flights (VIDEO)
This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
During the flights, military personnel performed complex aerobatic manoeuvres and demonstrated their practical skills in airborne coordination and the execution of combat tasks.
The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism and carried out their assigned tasks with precision.
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