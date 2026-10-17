Delhi Speaker Inaugurates Three Civic Projects In Rohini

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini legislator Vijender Gupta on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for five development projects across the constituency, reiterating the commitment to ensure safe surroundings and accessible community spaces.

“Development must be measured not merely by the number of projects undertaken, but by the improvements they bring to people's everyday lives. Every neighbourhood deserves safe surroundings, accessible community spaces and infrastructure that responds to the needs of its residents,” said Gupta.

He inaugurated two newly-constructed recreation centres at Shanti Apartments and Surya Apartments in Sector 13, Rohini, along with a new boom barrier and entrance gate at Veer Apartments in the same sector.

Gupta laid the foundation stones for two recreation centres at Sundar Apartments in Sector 13 and Loknayak Apartments in Sector 9.

The projects form part of efforts to expand community infrastructure and strengthen residential security across the constituency, with an emphasis on improving civic amenities within established residential neighbourhoods, he said.

Highlighting the significance of these initiatives, the Speaker said that urban development must extend beyond conventional infrastructure to address the social and recreational needs of residents.

The new recreation centres will provide dedicated spaces for community gatherings, recreational activities and social interaction, particularly benefiting senior citizens, children and families.

The boom barrier and entrance gate at Veer Apartments, meanwhile, are intended to strengthen security arrangements and improve the management of entry and exit within the residential complex.

Gupta emphasised that safe, accessible and well-maintained neighbourhood facilities are essential to improving the quality of urban life.

Talking about the two proposed recreation centres, Gupta underlined the importance of creating shared spaces that promote social cohesion and community participation.

He noted that the expansion of recreational infrastructure in residential colonies is an important component of inclusive urban planning, enabling residents of different generations to participate in cultural, social and community activities.

Such facilities, he said, should be designed and developed in accordance with the needs of the communities they are intended to serve.

Reaffirming his commitment to the continued development of Rohini, Gupta stressed that public infrastructure projects must be guided by residents' priorities and implemented with due attention to quality, transparency and timely completion.

He called for sustained coordination between implementing agencies and local communities to ensure that development works deliver lasting public benefits.

The Speaker reiterated that improvements in civic amenities, residential security and community infrastructure must remain central to efforts to make Rohini a safer, more inclusive and better-equipped urban constituency.