Bihar: Minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha's 'Murder' Remark Sparks Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Bihar Minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha has drawn criticism after remarking that murders keep happening in the state while reacting to the killing of Ramkumar Singh, the state president of the Kshatriya Kalyan Sangathan, in Ara.

Kushwaha made the remarks on Saturday while visiting the bereaved family.

“Murders keep happening in Bihar; they are bound to occur-what can one do? Such killings just keep taking place,” he said.

His comments came amid growing political debate over law and order in Bihar, with opposition parties repeatedly questioning the state government over criminal incidents.

Despite his remarks, Kushwaha assured the family that strict action would be taken in the case.

“The action taken will be such that no one could have even imagined it. There is no need for anyone to worry,” he said.

The minister added that he had spoken to senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police and the Inspector General, regarding the case.

He also acknowledged that lapses could occur in the handling of criminal incidents.

Ramkumar Singh was shot dead on Thursday morning near Jain College on Maharaja Hata–Station Road in Ara, under the jurisdiction of Nawada police station in Bhojpur district.

The approximately 70-year-old organisation leader was out for a morning walk when armed assailants opened fire on him.

Residents rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police reportedly recovered eight spent bullet casings from the scene.

His killing has left his family and members of the organisation mourning and has raised concerns among residents.

Kushwaha's remarks have added to the political debate surrounding crime and public safety in Bihar.

His comments have drawn particular attention because they were made while visiting the family of a murder victim.

The investigation into Singh's killing is underway. The identification of the assailants, the motive behind the attack and any subsequent arrests remain key developments to watch as the police proceed with the case.