Gujarat: Nearly 46 Pc Boat Ambulance Emergencies Linked To Pregnancy Complications

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Pregnancy-related complications accounted for nearly 46 per cent of the 777 medical emergencies handled by Gujarat's two boat ambulances between April 2018 and September 2026, highlighting the role of water-based emergency services in providing healthcare to residents of remote islands and coastal communities.

The service, operated as part of the state's 108 Emergency Response Service, has two boat ambulances, one stationed at Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district and the other at Porbandar.

The vessels provide emergency medical assistance and transport patients to healthcare facilities in areas where access by road is difficult or unavailable.

Of the 777 emergency interventions recorded during the period, the Okha unit handled 720, or about 92.7 per cent, while the Porbandar unit responded to 57 cases.

Pregnancy-related emergencies were the most common reason for dispatches, accounting for 355 cases. Of these, 350 were handled by the Okha unit and five by the Porbandar unit.

Officials said most of these cases involved residents of Beyt Dwarka, where road connectivity was previously unavailable, making boat transport important for women requiring medical attention during pregnancy.

Severe abdominal pain was the second most common reason for emergency transfers, accounting for 105 cases, including 91 handled at Okha and 14 at Porbandar. Non-vehicular trauma, including injuries sustained on fishing vessels, at docks and in coastal areas, accounted for 83 cases.

The Okha unit attended to 71 such emergencies, while the Porbandar unit handled 12. Cardiac emergencies accounted for another 82 interventions, of which 77 were handled by the Okha unit and five by the Porbandar unit.

The service is intended to address the difficulties faced by people living on islands, in remote coastal villages and by fishing crews working offshore.

By providing pre-hospital care and facilitating transfers to hospitals, the ambulances help patients reach medical facilities despite geographical isolation and limited road access.

State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state government is committed to extending healthcare services to remote areas, including those accessible primarily by water.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, we are committed to providing healthcare services to every corner of the state, including at sea. Boat ambulances have been deployed to bridge healthcare gaps for island residents, coastal villages and offshore fishing crews. The fleet has delivered critical pre-hospital care and life-saving transportation across the region,” he said.

The state government said the deployment of the vessels was aimed at improving emergency response times and ensuring that patients in coastal and island communities could be transported to hospitals when required.