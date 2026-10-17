Uttarakhand: Congress To Hold 'Nyay Yatra', Gherao Assembly Session

Congress to Launch 'Nyay Yatra', Gherao Assembly

The Congress will organise a Nyay Yatra across Uttarakhand from October 22 to 25, covering all Assembly constituencies in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, and gherao the state Assembly in Gairsain on October 27 during the Assembly session, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Kumari Selja said on Saturday.

Selja said the party would intensify its agitation over key issues concerning the state, including the demand for justice in the Ankita Bhandari case, women's safety, the future of youth and protection of Uttarakhand's resources.“Our party will organise a Nyay Yatra across Uttarakhand from 22 to 25 October, covering all Assembly constituencies in Garhwal and Kumaon to raise public awareness on key issues. During the Assembly session in Gairsain on 27 and 28 October, we will gherao the Assembly on 27 October and appeal to like-minded people to join us,” Selja said in a press conference.

She alleged that the state government was not serious about public concerns and said the upcoming Assembly session could be the last before the elections.“The government is not serious about public concerns, and this may be the last Assembly session before the elections. We will raise key issues during the yatra and in the Assembly, particularly the Ankita Bhandari case,” she said.

Selja said the Congress would continue its agitation from the streets to the Assembly to raise issues affecting the people of Uttarakhand and press for accountability from the state government, especially in Ankita Bhandari case.

Ankita Bhandari Case Update

Meanwhile, parents of Ankita Bhandari met with senior officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi a day earlier and provided information regarding various aspects of the case. The CBI officials assured them that the investigation would be conducted in a fair and impartial manner, with a thorough examination of every aspect of the case.

The row is linked to the September 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. She was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24, 2022. (ANI)

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