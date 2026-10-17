Kashi Vishwanath Dham: Shravan-Style Crowd Control For Air Show

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham administration will implement special crowd management arrangements, modelled on those followed on Mondays during the holy month of Shravan, in view of the upcoming Air Show scheduled for October 22, 24 and 25.

Preparations for Air Show Crowd

A coordination meeting was held on Saturday at the Dham's Board Room to discuss arrangements for managing the anticipated crowds of devotees during the Air Show. The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satyam Mishra and attended by officials and staff from the temple administration, the Police Department and the CRPF.

During the meeting, detailed discussions on the effective management of anticipated crowds during the Air Show, with a focus on ensuring a safe, well-organised and accessible darshan experience for devotees. It was decided that special arrangements, following the protocols implemented on Mondays during Shravan, would be put in place to manage the expected crowd. The arrangements will include systematic regulation of entry and exit routes for devotees, installation of barricades wherever necessary, and effective coordination among the departments concerned to manage crowd pressure.

CEO's Directives on Devotee Safety

CEO Satyam Mishra directed that providing basic amenities to devotees must be treated as the highest priority in view of the expected influx of visitors. He emphasised that adequate arrangements at entry and exit points, smooth movement of devotees, and all necessary measures for their convenience and safety must be ensured well in advance.

All concerned departments and executing agencies have been asked to work in close coordination and fulfil their assigned responsibilities with vigilance and a sense of duty. The meeting also emphasised that ensuring devotees' safety, facilitating smooth darshan and maintaining an orderly environment within the temple premises would be the collective responsibility of all concerned units.

The arrangements will be monitored continuously, and prompt action will be taken as required to ensure that devotees visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham do not face unnecessary inconvenience during the Air Show.

The Dham administration, in coordination with the relevant departments and agencies, is making the necessary preparations to ensure a safe, well-organised and convenient darshan experience for devotees during the scheduled event. (ANI)

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