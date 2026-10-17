Tata Trusts To Build 40-50 Not-For-Profit Hospitals Across India

Tata Trusts is working towards establishing a network of 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals across India to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible, Chairman Noel Tata said in the Trusts' Annual Report for 2025–26. The proposed model would allow patients who can afford treatment to help support healthcare services for those unable to pay, as the Trusts seek to expand access to medical facilities across the country. "We are also working towards a network of forty to fifty not-for-profit general hospitals across the country, with a model that allows those who can afford to pay for care to help make quality treatment accessible to those who cannot," Noel Tata said in his message in the annual report. The report, however, did not specify the proposed investment, locations or timeline for establishing the hospital network.

Five-Year Healthcare Strategy

The announcement comes as the Trusts outlined a five-year healthcare strategy for 2026–2031, targeting 25 lakh people across approximately 75 blocks and strengthening more than 100 public health facilities. The strategy also aims to extend primary healthcare services to 10 lakh elderly people, train over 20,000 frontline healthcare workers and improve the management of diabetes and hypertension. Highlighting the need for stronger healthcare infrastructure, the report noted gaps in access to affordable medical services, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

Financial Disbursals in FY26

On the financial front, Tata Trusts reported total disbursals of Rs 1,556.31 crore during FY26, with rural upliftment receiving the largest allocation of Rs 457.62 crore. "The total disbursals made by the Tata Trusts during the year were Rs. 1,556.31 crore," the report stated. Of this, Rs 1,353.32 crore went towards institutional grants and direct implementation projects, while Rs 202.99 crore was provided as individual grants. Education received Rs 270.26 crore, cancer care Rs 178.46 crore, institutions Rs 169.31 crore and healthcare Rs 105.97 crore.

Programme Impact and Outreach

Among individual grants, Rs 143.30 crore was provided for medical assistance and Rs 59.38 crore for education. The Trusts also reported 1,06,626 outpatient consultations, 24,874 chemotherapy cycles and 2,879 surgeries under their cancer care programmes during FY26. Beyond healthcare, rural livelihood programmes supported nearly four lakh families, while education initiatives reached 21 lakh students across 13 states and Union Territories.

A Vision for Sustainable Impact

Emphasising a shift towards building long-term institutions and measuring the effectiveness of philanthropic spending, Noel Tata said, "We must ask what difference that contribution has made, and whether that difference will endure." He stressed that the Trusts would continue focusing on sustainable social impact and creating institutions that serve the country's long-term needs. (ANI)

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