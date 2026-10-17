UP Man Thrown Off Terrace For Playing Cards? Cops Suspended After Family Accuses Them Of Murder

A late-night police visit over suspected gambling ended in the death of a 38-year-old man in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The victim's family has accused two constables of throwing him off a terrace. The incident in the city's Rawli area has triggered public anger, prompting police to suspend the two personnel and order a detailed investigation into the allegations.

Lalit Rajput died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after the incident on the night of October 16-17. His father, Chandan Rajput, alleged that the constables assaulted his son and pushed him from the terrace of a building's second floor. Police, however, have given a different account of their initial visit to the area. The circumstances surrounding Lalit's death remain under investigation.

Family's allegation against constables

According to Chandan Rajput, Lalit was playing cards with friends on the terrace of a building in Rawli around midnight on Friday when two constables arrived following information about gambling.

The father identified the personnel as Shubham Rathi and Akash Verma. He alleged that the policemen got into an argument and a scuffle with Lalit before throwing him off the terrace.

Chandan also claimed that his son and his friends were playing cards but were not gambling.

आगरा पुलिस ने एक हस्ते खेलते परिवार की खुशी छीन ली। जुआ पकड़ने की सूचना पर रात लगभग 12 बजे थाना रकाबगंज पुलिस के दो कांस्टेबलों दबिश देने गए आरोप है कि ललित लोधी नाम के व्यक्ति को छत से गिरा दिया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गयी। इलाके में तनाव है @agrapolice Journalist Harikant sharma (@harikantsharmaG) October 17, 2026

The incident drew a crowd, with residents expressing anger over Lalit's death. Police personnel from several stations were deployed in the area to manage the situation.

Lalit's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and his last rites were subsequently performed.

What Agra Police said about the incident

In its official statement, Agra Police said a Cheetah mobile patrol from Rakabganj police station was on duty in the Rawli area on the night of October 16-17.

During patrol, the personnel received information about gambling in Ashok Gali and went there to verify it. According to police, around four to five people present at the location ran away when they saw the officers approaching.

दिनांक 16/17.10.2026 की रात्रि को थाना रकाबगंज की चीता मोबाइल द्वारा रावली क्षेत्र में गश्त की जा रही थी। गश्त के दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों को अशोक गली में जुआ खेले जाने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। उक्त सूचना का सत्यापन करने हेतु पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिसकर्मियों को आता देखकर मौके पर मौजूद लगभग 4-5 व्यक्ति वहां से भाग गए। इसके पश्चात पुलिसकर्मी वापस लौटकर पुनः गश्त में चले गए।

तत्पश्चात रात्रि लगभग 03:00 बजे यूपी-112 के माध्यम से सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि ललित राजपूत पुत्र चंदन राजपूत, उम्र लगभग 38 वर्ष, निवासी रावली, अशोक गली, थाना रकाबगंज, आगरा की उपचार के दौरान अस्पताल में मृत्यु हो गई है। सूचना प्राप्त होते ही थाना प्रभारी रकाबगंज तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचे। घटनास्थल का फील्ड यूनिट द्वारा निरीक्षण किया गया, जिसमें संबंधित स्थान पर स्थित छत से ताश के 52 पत्ते एवं चप्पल आदि बरामद हुई। मृतक के संबंध में पंचायतनामा की कार्यवाही पूर्ण कर पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया। मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार किया जा चुका है।

मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा चीता मोबाइल पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों के विरुद्ध आरोप लगाए गए, जिसके दृष्टिगत संबंधित पुलिसकर्मियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

प्रकरण की गंभीरता को देखते हुए निष्पक्ष एवं विस्तृत जांच हेतु दूसरे सर्किल प्रकरण सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त, छत्ता को आवंटित किया गया है। जांच में प्राप्त तथ्यों एवं साक्ष्यों के आधार पर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी।

बाइट- श्री रवीन्द्र कुमार, पुलिस उपायुक्त नगर कमि0 आगरा।

- POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) October 17, 2026

The personnel then returned to their patrol, the statement said.

At around 3 am, police received information through the UP-112 emergency response service that Lalit Rajput, son of Chandan Rajput and a resident of Ashok Gali in Rawli, had died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The station house officer of Rakabganj police station immediately reached the location. A field unit examined the scene and recovered a pack of 52 playing cards and slippers from the terrace, according to the police statement.

Police completed the inquest proceedings and arranged for a post-mortem examination.

Two constables suspended, independent probe ordered

Agra Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said the two constables had been suspended after Lalit's family accused the patrol personnel of involvement in the incident.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the investigation has been assigned to the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Chhatta circle to ensure a detailed and impartial inquiry, the police statement said.

Officials said further legal action would be taken based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation. The suspension of the two constables is an administrative measure and does not, by itself, establish their guilt.

The central question remains what happened between the police visit and Lalit's death. Investigators will have to examine the family's allegations alongside the police account and the physical evidence recovered from the terrace.

(With agency inputs)