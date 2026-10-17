Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Delayed At Delhi Airport After A Bird Strike Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Emirates flight (EK 517) from Delhi to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 4:25 pm, was delayed on Friday following a bird strike, which affected its departure schedule, reported ANI.

According to the video, airport ground staff can be seen inspecting the nose cone of the aircraft.

A bird strike refers to an incident in which a bird collides with an aircraft during takeoff, landing or while it is airborne. Such collisions can involve birds hitting the aircraft's windshield or being drawn into its engines, potentially affecting engine performance and, in some cases, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing, according to HT.

The chances of such incidents can increase when birds fly in flocks, as multiple birds may come into contact with an aircraft at the same time.

(This is a developing story. More to come)