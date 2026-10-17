'Wear Black Turbans To Protest Against AAP': Punjab BJP On Murder Of Anti-Drug Activist

MENAFN - IANS) Mansa, Oct 17 (IANS) Punjab BJP state President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday visited the protest site here, where people are demanding justice in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

He reiterated the demand for a CBI investigation and appealed to the people to wear black turbans to register their protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

During the visit, he also met Parvinder Singh's father, Bhim Singh and his wife, and expressed his condolences.

Addressing the gathering, Dhillon said Jhota, who had raised his voice against drugs, was a warrior who fought to protect Punjab's youth from addiction.

He said Jhota had waged a determined battle to save the younger generation from drugs and that his sacrifice would always be remembered.

Dhillon appealed to the people to protest against the state government by wearing black turbans and black dupattas and carrying black flags until justice is delivered to the family. The appeal was welcomed by Jhota's father and those participating in the protest, amid loud slogans.

Dhillon alleged the AAP government had failed Punjab in tackling the drug menace. He said the party had promised to eradicate drugs within three months of coming to power, yet the drug trade continued to flourish across the state. Instead of curbing the menace, he alleged, those raising their voices against drugs were being silenced.

He said the issue extended beyond the Jhota case. Referring to Gulzar Singh of Toor Vanjara, he alleged that Gulzar Singh had been driven to suicide after speaking out against drugs.

He also cited the murders of singer Sidhu Moosewala and kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, claiming that their families were still awaiting justice.

The BJP chief said he had little hope that the state government would deliver justice in the Jhota case. He added that he had written to the Punjab Governor on the very first day, demanding a CBI probe.

Dhillon said the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken serious note of the issue.

According to him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sought explanations from the Punjab government in three cases, including the Jhota murder case.