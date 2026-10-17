Haryana Lop Slams State Govt Over Rising Debt, Unemployment

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) Haryana Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday raised concerns over the state's financial position, claiming that the state had slipped to 14th place among 18 major states on economic indicators.

He said the state's total debt stood at approximately Rs 70,000 crore when the Congress government left office in 2014. Under the BJP government, he claimed, the figure had risen to around Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

Hooda maintained the BJP's record in Haryana was marked by unfulfilled promises, growing economic distress and deteriorating law and order.

He also criticised the government over rising unemployment, crime, mounting debt and alleged corruption, describing these issues as the party's report card on the occasion of the second anniversary of its third term in office.

Citing statistics, facts and government reports, Hooda said that despite being in power for 12 years, the BJP had no significant achievements to showcase in Haryana.

Hooda said farmers across the state were struggling in grain markets because of the lack of government procurement.

According to him, farmers were being forced to sell paddy at Rs 400 per quintal below the minimum support price (MSP), while bajra was being sold at Rs 800-900 per quintal below the MSP.

He said the BJP had come to power in the 2024 Assembly elections by promising to pay farmers Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, but farmers were now struggling even to sell their produce at the MSP.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of failing to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and provide MSP based on the C2 cost formula. He said the government had promised to double farmers' incomes but had instead increased their production costs several times over.

Hooda accused the government of reneging on its promise to regularise skilled workers. He referred to the Chief Minister's statement during the previous Assembly session that such workers would not be made permanent, arguing that the government had abandoned its commitment.

He said the BJP had promised two lakh recruitments but had failed to announce even a single recruitment through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) over the past two years.

He claimed the government had not even conducted the Common Eligibility Test (CET), while around two lakh posts remained vacant in government departments.

Hooda also criticised the BJP over its promise to provide Rs 2,100 to women, alleging the party had backed away from its commitment.

He claimed the government had imposed around 50 conditions on the scheme, rendering most women ineligible for the promised assistance.

He further alleged that the BJP had formed the government through false promises and vote manipulation, adding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had already raised the issue of alleged electoral irregularities at the national level.

Hooda claimed that shortly before the elections, the government had rapidly issued ration cards to lakhs of people by including them in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. He alleged that the promise of free food grains was used to influence voters.