IRENA Identifies Priorities For Boosting Global Energy Transition By 2035

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has identified accelerating electrification, modernizing energy infrastructure, expanding investment, and strengthening international cooperation among the seven key priorities for boosting the global energy transition by 2035.

This was reflected in the World Energy Transition Outlook 2026 report, published on the website of IRENA.

According to the report, the primary task for the coming decade lies not so much in setting new long-term goals as in the practical implementation of commitments already made.

IRENA identified the development of comprehensive plans and market mechanisms as the first priority, mechanisms that align the growth of renewable energy, electrification, infrastructure modernization, and investment activity. Such frameworks should provide predictable, long-term conditions for investors and help identify and remove barriers to project implementation, while still allowing for market-based decision-making.

The second priority involves developing national energy transition roadmaps tailored to the specific circumstances of each country. These should integrate measures for expanding renewable energy sources, advancing electrification, improving energy efficiency, utilizing sustainable fuels, and ensuring a just transition away from fossil fuels.

The third priority, according to the agency, is to accelerate investment in the expansion and modernization of energy infrastructure-most notably power transmission and distribution grids, energy storage systems, solutions for grid flexibility, and digital infrastructure. At the same time, market reforms are required to provide effective price signals and incentivize investment in the reliability and flexibility of energy supply.

The fourth priority entails the development of comprehensive industrial strategies to foster competitive clean energy sectors. Specifically, this involves strengthening national and regional supply chains, building professional expertise, and increasing domestic value-added, all while maintaining access to international markets and technological partnerships, IRENA noted.

The fifth priority is to create a stable environment for investment, reduce the cost of capital, and develop national financial markets. According to IRENA, public funding should be strategically directed toward supporting renewable energy, infrastructure, workforce training, and industrial transformation, while also serving to attract additional private capital, particularly in developing countries.

The sixth priority involves ensuring that the energy transition delivers social, economic, and environmental benefits. This requires measures to maintain energy affordability for the public, strengthen social and environmental protections, expand equal economic opportunities, and involve the public in decision-making processes.

As a seventh priority, IRENA highlighted the importance of strengthening international cooperation, including technology transfer, the diversification of supply chains, the development of regional industrial partnerships, collaboration among Global South nations, knowledge sharing, and expanding access to affordable financing.

The report placed particular emphasis on the electrification of end-use energy consumption. The agency identified this as a core pillar of the energy transition by 2035, as it bridges the gap between the expansion of clean electricity generation and the transformation of the transport, building, and industrial sectors.

IRENA pointed out that while international efforts are already focused on accelerating the deployment of renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, strengthening power grids, and developing sustainable fuels, the transformation of end-use energy consumption has received comparatively less attention.

"Elevating electrification to a key priority will help link existing international commitments to practical changes within the energy system, accelerate the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels, and keep within reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius," the report added.