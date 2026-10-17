Punjab BJP To Hold Talks At Grassroots For 2027 Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday that it has begun preparations to hold discussions, pass resolutions and formulate strategy at the grassroots for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

This was decided at the party's State Executive Committee meeting in Sangrur town.

Sharing information, State BJP General Secretary Anil Sarin said the process of implementing the decisions taken by the state Executive Committee has started.

He noted that the party has decided to prominently raise key issues concerning the state, including drugs, corruption, and crime.

"Keeping these issues at the centre of its agenda, the party would undertake activities to strengthen public outreach, understand people's problems, and communicate its views and policies regarding the future of Punjab to the public."

Sarin said district-level meetings are being held across the BJP's 36 organisational districts till October 19.

These will be followed by mandal-level meetings from October 22 to 24.

The primary objective of these meetings is to familiarise party leaders and workers with discussions held, resolutions passed, and strategy formulated for the upcoming state elections.

He said the organisation is being mobilised to ensure that programmes and policies finalised at the state level reach the district, mandal, and booth levels.

Through these meetings, BJP workers will be briefed on their responsibilities, and the necessary framework will be prepared to advance the party's activities at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, party legislator Ashwani Sharma criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who had raised his voice against drugs in Mansa.

Sharma said the murder case has sparked outrage across Punjab.

"People are taking to the streets to express their anger, and the public is demanding answers from the Punjab government, particularly Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, instead of responding to the public's questions, the Chief Minister is heading to France. This shows that the Chief Minister is not at all serious about the matter and is merely going through the motions."

Sharma said it would have been better if Chief Minister Mann had answered the public's questions instead of travelling abroad.