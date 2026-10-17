YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Protests Police Action During Nominations

YSRCP MP Protests Police Action

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP YS Avinash Reddy condemned the police lathi-charge, tear gas and firing in the air against YSRCP candidates and supporters who went to file nominations in Pulivendula on Saturday. Reddy sat on the road in protest and urged the State Election Commission to protect candidates' right to contest.

Police Assurance and Denial

Avinash Reddy said senior police officers, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), had asked the candidates to come at 1.30 pm and assured them that they could file their nominations without obstruction.“After we trusted their assurance and came with our candidates, the police told us to return tomorrow. Why are our candidates being denied the right to file nominations today?” Reddy asked.

Allegations of Biased Policing

He said hundreds of TDP leaders and workers were allowed to gather near the municipal office, while YSRCP supporters standing about 100 metres away were stopped and faced a lathi-charge and tear gas. He also alleged that the DSP pointed an AK-47 at YSRCP candidates.

Avinash Reddy questioned why police did not act against TDP workers who, he said, carried sickles, knives, sticks, iron rods and stones.

Concerns Over Election Integrity

He alleged that nomination papers were snatched and torn, including papers that had been submitted to the Returning Officer, and asked whether officials were performing their duties impartially.“Should candidates face lathi blows, tear gas and stone attacks just to file nominations? What is the Election Commission doing?” he asked.

He said the incidents raised concerns about whether free and fair elections were possible.

Appeal for Immediate Intervention

He urged the Election Commission to intervene immediately, provide security to every candidate and ensure nominations are accepted and elections are conducted freely and impartially. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)