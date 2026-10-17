Gulnara Khalilova's Collection In Ankara Receives High Recognition From TURKSOY And Turkiye's Ministry Of Culture And Tourism

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A collection by Gulnara Khalilova promoting Azerbaijan's national heritage has been showcased at the Estergon Cultural Center in Ankara as part of the 9th Week of Women's and Ethnic Fashion of the Turkic World.

Traditional Azerbaijani ornaments, elements of folk costumes, and cultural heritage reimagined in a contemporary style attracted considerable interest from guests. The fashion show was presented as part of the TURKSOY event“Silk Road Ethnic Fashion Show,” inspired by the historical legacy of the Silk Road, which connected diverse cultures over the centuries.

“Designers from more than ten countries participated in the fashion show. The program emphasized the spiritual unity and brotherhood of the Turkic peoples. The collections vividly showcased the colors, ornaments, weaving traditions, and cultural elements characteristic of different regions. Reinterpreted through the lens of ethnic fashion, the designs brought together the cultural richness and clothing traditions of various parts of the Turkic world on a single runway,” the designer told Trend.

Gulnara Khalilova received letters of appreciation from TURKSOY, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, and TİKA (the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency).

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and the founder of the Cizgi brand.

Her collections have been successfully presented at fashion weeks and international events in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and other countries.