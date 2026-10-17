K'taka: Pralhad Joshi Seeks Judge-Monitored Probe Into Sting Operation Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded a judge-monitored investigation into the alleged sting operation targeting Karnataka political leaders, while he also charged that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is deliberately fueling the controversy to divert attention from severe drought in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Joshi said the discussion had shifted towards identifying who conducted the sting operation instead of addressing pressing issues such as drought, drinking water shortages and the government's failure to take adequate relief measures. He alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was attempting to divert public attention and that the rift with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was being deliberately fuelled.

Joshi said Kumaraswamy had presented facts and figures and demanded a court-monitored investigation. However, he alleged that Shivakumar was unwilling to accept such a probe because the government did not want its failures to be discussed.

“Those in public life should maintain morality,” Joshi said, questioning why issues such as the drinking water shortage and drought-related measures were not receiving adequate attention.

He also referred to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scam, alleging that several ministers could be involved and that the investigation could expose them, potentially putting the government at risk of collapse.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai termed the alleged sting operation an unfortunate development and said political opponents should be defeated through elections rather than targeted through such operations to prevent them from contesting.

He questioned Shivakumar's statements about the alleged sting operations and subsequent silence, demanding that the Chief Minister disclose the identities of the five ministers who were reportedly targeted.

Bommai said the issue, which had initially appeared limited in scope, had grown significantly, emboldening those involved to believe that they could act without facing consequences. He described the development as a sign of declining political values and expressed concern over attempts to target politicians and end their political careers through sting operations.

He said an isolated investigation would not be sufficient and demanded that the entire episode, including the alleged involvement of five ministers, be thoroughly examined. He argued that state government officials investigating a matter involving state ministers would not inspire confidence and reiterated his demand for a CBI probe.

Bommai also questioned the pace of the investigation, pointing out that a week had passed since the complaint was lodged. While YouTubers who uploaded the videos had been arrested, he said the investigation must identify those who allegedly produced and financed the videos, as well as those involved in the planning and conspiracy behind them.

He warned that unless the people behind the operation were identified and brought to account, such incidents would continue.

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha, meanwhile, said Kumaraswamy had sought an investigation, and the government was conducting one, adding that the matter should be allowed to proceed through the probe.

Simha said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was at the centre of the controversy and had lodged a complaint. He questioned the manner in which the issue was being projected as the biggest problem facing the state.

“Siddaramaiah is our political opponent, but his character should not be tarnished every day,” he said.

Simha also alleged that the Congress had considerable experience in carrying out sting operations.