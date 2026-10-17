Kerala Court Denies Bail To Three Accused In Mini Cooper Crash Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi Oct 17 (IANS) The Angamaly Magistrate Court on Saturday denied bail to three accused in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash that killed three people, as the prosecution argued that the investigation had reached a crucial stage.

The court rejected the bail pleas of Suhail Sajeev, who was driving the car, and Ninav and Ameer Joel, travelling in the vehicle.

The first accused faces a charge of culpable homicide, while the other two have been charged with abetment.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday near Cochin International Airport when the speeding Mini Cooper rammed into a scooter carrying Iyas, Gopika and Devika.

All three died in the crash.

They were working part-time at a craft shop in Thrikkakara while pursuing their studies.

The case has also triggered a political controversy, with allegations circulating on social media that senior Congress leaders are trying to help the driver escape legal action.

On Saturday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala expressed displeasure over sections of the media allegedly circulating baseless reports suggesting that attempts were being made to protect the accused.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing prima facie evidence against the accused.

It told the court that tests of blood and urine samples had confirmed alcohol consumption.

It also said the car's Event Data Recorder (EDR) had been sent for examination to establish details of the crash.

The prosecution argued that the driver, aged 19, would have understood the nature and consequences of his actions.

It urged the court not to grant bail while key investigative procedures remained pending.

Accepting the prosecution's argument that the investigation was at a critical stage, the court rejected the bail applications.

The allegations of political interference and the Home Minister's criticism of reports circulating in the media have added another dimension to the case.

The investigation and the findings of the EDR examination are now expected to be closely watched.