Haryana Govt Completes Two Years, Announces Investment Proposals Of 9,500 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday highlighted his government's achievements over the past two years, announcing investment proposals of Rs 9,500 crore following visits to Sweden and Singapore, which are expected to generate more than 11,000 jobs in the state.

Addressing the media to mark the completion of two years of the BJP-led government's third consecutive term in the state, Saini said the government was working with a commitment to public service, integrity and accountability.

He thanked the people of Haryana for their trust and support, adding the government was fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to it by the public.

The Chief Minister also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Navratri and upcoming festivals.

Chief Minister Saini said his recent visit to Sweden resulted in agreements in principle for investments worth Rs 4,000 crore following meetings with leading industrial companies. These investments are expected to create more than 11,000 new employment opportunities in Haryana.

During his visit to Singapore, discussions with various companies led to investment proposals worth Rs 5,500 crore. These include Rs 3,000 crore in healthcare and wellness, Rs 1,500 crore in water treatment and management, and Rs 1,000 crore in education.

The government also plans to develop Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar, Sonipat and Rohtak as global capability centres and emerging hubs for technology-driven businesses with the support of Singaporean companies.

He said investors and industrialists were invited during both overseas visits to participate in the Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit 2027, scheduled for April.

He also highlighted the state's Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026 and 10 sector-specific policies, which aim to attract Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and create 10 lakh jobs over the next five years.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a deep connection with Haryana and had provided the state with development projects worth more than Rs 86,000 crore.

He added that Haryana had received over Rs 7 lakh crore under various Central government schemes. Chief Minister Saini said the state was committed to contributing significantly to the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India by 2047.

He also highlighted the launch of India's first hydrogen train project from Jind and said Haryana had adopted a system for procuring all 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

Highlighting measures for farmers, Chief Minister Saini said the government had provided Rs 1,345 crore in bonuses at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre to support farmers affected by delayed rainfall during the 2024 kharif season.

Over the past two years, Rs 7,882 crore had been transferred to farmers' bank accounts, he said. Under the price-difference compensation scheme for bajra, around 1.56 lakh farmers received Rs 360 crore directly into their accounts.

He reiterated that the government was committed to procuring farmers' crops at MSP and supporting agricultural incomes. The Chief Minister said the government had taken several steps to provide housing and financial assistance to economically weaker families.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 1.56 lakh houses had been provided to help ensure shelter for poor families. The government had also waived stamp duty on the registration of 100-square-yard plots in rural areas and 30-square-yard plots in urban areas under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana.