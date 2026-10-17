CM Vijay Pays Tribute To Composer Deva, TN Govt Announces State Honours

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Saturday paid his last respects to veteran music composer and singer Deva, who died following a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 76.

The Chief Minister visited Deva's residence in Nungambakkam, where the composer's mortal remains were kept for people to pay homage, and offered his tributes. His visit came amid an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity and members of the public.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced that Deva's last rites would be conducted with state honours, recognising his contribution to cinema and music. Details of the funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

According to the information provided, Deva suffered a sudden heart attack on Saturday morning and was taken to a private hospital in Kodambakkam.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where he died while undergoing treatment. News of his death prompted condolences from across the Tamil film industry, with colleagues and admirers mourning the loss of a composer whose songs became familiar to generations of listeners.

Popularly known as“Thenisai Thendral”, Deva established a distinctive place in Tamil cinema through his accessible melodies, energetic rhythms and songs rooted in everyday language. His work earned him a following among audiences across different age groups.

Besides composing music, Deva was also a singer. His association with popular cinema helped make his voice and musical style widely recognisable, while his songs remained a part of celebrations, stage performances and everyday listening.

Over the course of his career, he composed for films featuring several leading actors and contributed to productions in multiple South Indian languages. His extensive body of work included both film songs and background scores.

The announcement of state honours added an official tribute to the public mourning surrounding his death.

Vijay's visit to the family residence marked the government's personal expression of respect for the veteran musician.

For admirers of Tamil film music, Deva's passing marks the loss of a composer closely associated with an enduring era of popular entertainment. His ability to combine simple tunes with lively musical arrangements helped his songs reach audiences well beyond cinema halls.

As condolences continued, attention turned to the arrangements for the final farewell, with the state government having confirmed that the composer would receive state honours.