K'taka BJP Seeks Thorough Probe In Sting Operation Row

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga, Oct 17 (IANS) BJP Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara to take the sting operation case, which has triggered widespread debate in the state, seriously, conduct a comprehensive investigation and take it to its logical conclusion.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Saturday, he said,“The Chief Minister himself raised the issue of the sting operation at a Cabinet meeting and brought it into the public domain. It is not possible to make allegations and then walk away without taking responsibility. Everyone knows who is the mastermind behind sting operations. The case must be properly investigated. Whoever is guilty, irrespective of how high a position they hold, must face action in accordance with the law.”

Responding to the JD(S)'s decision to launch an agitation over the sting operation case, Vijayendra said the party had decided to take up the protest independently.“Let them carry out their agitation. The BJP will take its own course of action,” he said.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the mismanagement of the cattle fair during Mysuru Dasara, Vijayendra said it was unfortunate that fodder was not available for cattle and food arrangements had not been made for farmers.

Vijayendra alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was preoccupied with the sting operation issue and was not paying attention to the problems faced by the people of the state. He added that further political developments could unfold in Karnataka after the Legislative Council elections.

Despite the severe drought prevailing in the state, the government had announced compensation of only Rs 2,500 for farmers and remained inactive, he alleged. He urged the state government to act responsibly and understand the hardships faced by farmers.

Vijayendra said the BJP would extend full support to the ongoing agitation and padayatra by sugarcane farmers.

“There is no confusion about finding a solution to the farmers' problems. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have met farmer leaders and held discussions with them. A committee has also been constituted to examine the farmers' issues. After Dasara, the committee will hear the grievances of the farmers,” he said.

He said both the Centre and the state government had responsibilities in resolving the problems faced by sugarcane farmers.

The state government should fix an appropriate State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane and take a positive decision on the farmers' demand for an additional Rs 1,000 per tonne, he said.

Vijayendra added that there could be substance in farmers' allegations that they were being cheated in the weighing of sugarcane at sugar factories. He called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and said the farmers must be given justice.

The state government was responsible for fulfilling most of the demands raised by the farmers, he said.