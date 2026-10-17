MP: Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Singrauli

MENAFN - IANS) Singrauli, Oct 17 (IANS) Mild earthquake tremors were felt in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

According to preliminary data, the intensity of the earthquake was measured at 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre was located at a depth of around 10 km below the surface, officials added.

The tremor was recorded on Saturday at 2:12 p.m.

Officials monitoring seismic activity confirmed that the quake had an intensity of 3.5, with the focus situated around 10 km beneath the earth's surface.

The information is based on initial readings and remains subject to further verification by scientific agencies.

Residents in parts of Singrauli reported feeling the mild shaking during the afternoon hours.

While the intensity was relatively low, the sudden tremor caused momentary concern among people in the affected areas.

No immediate reports of damage to buildings or injuries have been received so far.

Earthquake monitoring agencies are examining the preliminary data to determine the exact location of the epicentre and assess any aftershock possibilities.

A magnitude of 3.5 is generally classified as a light earthquake, which is often felt by people nearby but rarely causes significant structural damage, especially when the focus is at a moderate depth of around 10 km.

Authorities in Singrauli have advised the public to remain calm and follow standard safety guidelines in case of any further seismic activity.

Local administration is closely tracking the situation and is in coordination with relevant scientific bodies for updated information.

This is not the first time the region has experienced mild seismic activity, though such events of low intensity usually pass without major incident.

Experts note that earthquakes of this magnitude are relatively common in various parts of the country and typically do not pose a serious threat when the depth is around 10 km.

Further details are awaited as agencies continue to analyse the complete data set.