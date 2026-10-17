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Azerbaijan Awards Valeh Alasgarov With Sharaf Order


Date: 2026-10-17 07:47:19

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Valeh Alasgarov has been awarded the "Sharaf" Order for his long-term, effective service in the political and economic life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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